Mcelhattan -- Lois Irene Brookens, 72, of McElhattan passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 27, 1947 in Mill Hall to Ralph l. and Lois I. Butler Bower.

Lois was united in marriage on July 29, 1978 in the First Church of Christ in Flemington to Anson Brookens, who survives at home. She was member of the River of Life Church and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren at Christmas time. She enjoyed fishing, and had many unusual attributes, humor, and stories to share.

Lois is survived by her husband, Anson Brookens, three sons; Mark Allen(Amy)Bower, John Thomas Bower, Matthew Jeffrey (Crystal) Brookens, Teresa Lynn (Boyd) Lucas. Ten grandchildren; Joshua Bower, Stephanie Kleese, Matthew Bower, John Bower, Cruson Bower, Cody Brookens, Morgan Brookens, Jessica Lunsford, Scott Holter, and Justin Lucas. Ten great grandchildren; Jude Bower, Katie Bower, Ted Bower, Cecelia Kleese, Waren Bower, Adeline Bower, Bristol Bower, Nova Rupp, Victor Rupp, Emelia Lucas. Six brothers; Richard Bower, Toner Bower, George Bower, Robert Bower, Harold Bower, and Harvey Bower. Two sisters; Sarah Korman and Lois Marie Murray and many nieces and cousins and in-laws.

Lois was preceded in death by four brothers; John Bower, Ralph Bower, Larry Bower, Calvin Bower, six sisters; Rose Pursel, Margaret Marr, Carol Perry, Kathryn Allen, AnnaMae Bower and Mary-Jane Bower.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lois’s name to the River of Life Fellowship, 1135 W. Fourth St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

