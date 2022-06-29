Williamsport — Lois G. McClelland, 92, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Williamsport Home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. McClelland. Together they were married 42 years, before his passing on June 29, 2000.

Born June 1, 1930 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Beulah (Weaver) Bryan.

Lois graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1948. Before her retirement from retail sales, Lois enjoyed working at L.L. Stearns and Sons, and Hill’s and Ames department stores. Her favorite pastime was reminiscing about growing up in Greenburr, Lock Haven, and helping on the family farm in Rebersburg. Lois had a humorous personality and she loved animals and scouting yard sales. She was a member of New Covenant United Church of Christ.

Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara A. Loner (Bruce) of South Williamsport and Patti J. McClelland of Williamsport; two grandsons, Bryan P. and Marcus P. Loner, both of South Williamsport, and one niece, Karen Probst of Lock Haven.

Along with her parents and husband, Lois was also preceded in death by her infant son, Gary McClelland, and her two sisters, Joan Probst and Phyllis Johnson.

A graveside service to honor Lois’ life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 1 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Williamsport Home for their compassionate care over the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Lois to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701, and/or the The Williamsport Home c/o Activities Fund, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA, 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Lois’ memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

