Jersey Shore -- Lois E. (Frye) Weidler, 92, of Jersey Shore, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Manor Care, Jersey Shore.

She was married to the late Bruce H. Weidler who passed away in 1998.

Lois was born on February 17, 1928 in Woolrich and was the daughter of the late Russell W. Frye and Matie (Fulkrod) Frye Vonada. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School. Lois worked at the Jersey Shore Shirt Factory and later at Piper Aircraft and as a bus driver. She was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church.

Lois is survived by one son; Jeffrey W. Weidler (Cathy Fuller) of Jersey Shore, one daughter; Amy L. Zwald (Stephen) of Jersey Shore, four grandchildren; Zachary Weidler (Jamie), Benjamin Weidler (Courtney), Jacob Zwald and Reece Zwald, five great-grandchildren; Colton, Sadie, Emma, Anniston and Hadley, one brother; Gary Frye (Billie) of Dayton, Ohio and two sisters; Esther Simcox of McElhatten and Sharon Gardner (Doug) of Waynesboro. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter; Ellen and one great-grandson; Jonah.

Services will be private and burial will be held in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

