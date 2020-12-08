Williamsport -- Lois E. McQuillen, 76, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Robert A. McQuillen.

Born at home on October 30, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Helen (Wright) Sechler.

Lois was part of the first graduating class of Loyalsock High School in 1962 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated in the top 1/3 of her class. She worked at Sylvania and retired in 2006 from Primus Technologies after many years of employment.

Lois grew up in the Methodist Faith. She was an outstanding cook, baker, and took great pleasure in delivering her goodies to friends and family. Lois enjoyed attending many concerts such as Aerosmith, Michael Bolton, Janet Jackson, N*SYNC, 98 Degrees, and many more and loved blasting her music while driving in her car. In her free time she could be found shopping, usually not for herself but instead buying gifts for others. Lois also enjoyed making many crafts and traveling, especially to the beach. We will never forget her love for decorating at all the holidays, especially at Halloween, and if you never made it to their house to trick-or-treat you were missing out. Most of all Lois loved and cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her five children: Jeffrey A. Rhian (Penny), of Loretto, Wendy A. Thomas (Rodney), of Cogan Station, Jill E. Hawk (John), of Hopewell, Va., Stephanie L. Rhian, of Williamsport, and Lindsey S. Howard (Kendall), of South Williamsport; a stepson, Eric McQuillen (Ashley), of Montoursville; 12 grandchildren: Amber, Cody, Courtney, Zach, Alicia, Alayna, Daryl, Alexis, Kelsey, Jordan, Kayla and Syrae; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Becht (Duane), of Reno, Nev., and Joyce Palmeter (Dennis), of Montoursville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Paul and Patrick, and two brothers, Harold and Thomas Sechler.

A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. In being mindful of the current pandemic, the number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited, and we kindly ask for your patience and cooperation. We ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Our staff will be on site to assist as we allow everyone to express condolences to Lois's family at this time.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

