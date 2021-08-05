Sunbury -- Lois Doebler Smith, 76, of Sunbury died Monday, August 2, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born December 30, 1944 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Harvey F. and Helen A. (Hinkle) Seiler, Sr. She and her husband, Timothy W. Leitzel, celebrated two years of marriage on January 3, 2021.

Lois was employed at the former Weldon Manufacturing, GTE Sylvania, and retired from ShopVac in 2005. In her free time, she enjoyed walking, reading, and spending time with her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Jennifer R. (Robert) Yoas of Montoursville; two sons, Jeffrey A. Doebler of Lewistown, and Timothy D. (Tammy) Doebler of Williamsport; a sister, Esther I. (Fred) Wascher of Williamsport, a brother, Harvey F. Seiler Jr. of Williamsport; a brother-in-law, Raymond Davenport of Lewisburg; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace E. Rhone, and Pauline M. Davenport.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

