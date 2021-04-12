Turbotville -- Lois C. Ranck, 91, Turbotville passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 in Ohio where she had been residing with her daughter the past four years.

Born November 28, 1929 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Roy J. and Pearl E. (Evans) Menges. She was married to Eugene E. Ranck for 47 years until his death January 2, 1996.

She was a 1947 graduate of Turbotville High School and assisted in the daily operations of the family farm, E & G Acres Dairy Farm in rural Turbotville, for many years.

She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ and the women's Sunday school class there.

Surviving are two daughters: Kay L. Beck and her husband Warren of Lodi, Ohio and Sue E. Snoddy and her husband Terry of Allenwood; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and a daughter-in-law, Ileen Ranck, Turbotville.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a son, Glen E. Ranck and a brother, Clare Menges.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Doug Schader officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Paradise United Church of Christ, PO Box 252, Milton, PA 17847.

