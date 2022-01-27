South Williamsport -- Lois Ann Hughes, 91, a long-time resident of South Williamsport, passed away at the home of her daughter on Jan. 24, 2022.

Lois was born in Williamsport on April 9, 1930, a daughter of the late John J. and Floss (Lewis) Loftus.

She was a long-time parishioner at Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Lois and her husband, Gerald "Jerry" J. Hughes, celebrated 69 years of marriage before his passing on Dec. 18, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Timothy (Christine) Hughes of Montoursville, Brian Hughes of Williamsport, and Maureen (Rene) Miletics of Whitehall; grandchildren, Ben, Curtis, Cory and Colleen, as well as sisters; Margaret Loftus and Irene Schrimp.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois is preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen Hughes and siblings, Mary Louise Young, James Loftus, John Loftus, and Genevieve B. Pompeo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Lois’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted with handling these services.




