Williamsport -- Lois A. Welch, 78, of Williamsport died peacefully surrounded by family Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is her loving husband of 59 years, Truman R. Welch.

Born July 1, 1943 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Harold and Sarah (Morehart) Beamer.

Lois retired from the Williamsport School District after 19 years of service in the Roosevelt cafeteria. She was a member of Newberry Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time at the cabin with her family and watching baseball, especially the Phillies and Dodgers. Traveling to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, Nevada were her favorite vacation destinations. Lois was an excellent cook known for her chicken pot-pie. She loved being a wife, mom and “Gram” and her fun loving, always happy personality will certainly be missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Michael R. Welch (Felicity) of Jersey Shore and William D. Welch of Williamsport; three grandsons, Lance, Travis and Cody Welch of Jersey Shore; a sister Doris Stevens and a brother William Beamer both of Williamsport as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

In keeping with her wishes services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lois’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.SandersMorutary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



