Lock Haven — Lois A. Hugill, 83, of Lock Haven passed at Susque-view Nursing Home on October 7, 2022.

She was born in Williamsport on November 4, 1938, a daughter to the late Daniel P. and Ruth E. (Marshall) Clark.

Lois was a lifelong member of the former West End Alliance, now Faith Alliance, and a member of the Hillview Baptist Church.

Her husband of 51 years, Frank E. Hugill, passed on January 21, 2013.

She is survived by niece Marlene Hatley; nephew Ken Bliss; 5 great-nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister Mary Bliss.

A memorial service will be held at Hillview Baptist Church, 40 Hillview Ave, Williamsport on October 23, 2022. There will be a regularly scheduled morning worship from 10:15 - 11:45 a.m. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. A time of fellowship and luncheon will be held from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., with the memorial service scheduled to start at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bud Bartholomew officiating.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

