Jersey Shore -- Logan C. Garrett, 21, of Jersey Shore passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Born January 26, 2001 in Fairless Hills, Pa., he was a son to Paul Garrett and the former Heather Anderson. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Viola Garrett.

Logan was a 2020 graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School. He was extremely talented in everything; with his drawing and artwork, voice imitations, self taught on the piano, and school plays. He was recently acknowledged at the Lycoming County Fair for the 2019 "Best in Show" Award and 1st place for his artwork. He won "Best supporting Actor" for the Ray of Light Honors for all local school plays. He enjoyed gaming on his XBox, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed those trips with his father.

One of his greatest joys was being an Uncle and spending time with his family. His parents were so incredibly proud of him in every way possible. He was known for many many nicknames, Uncle Chi, Logman, and a true gentle giant and a friend to everyone.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Bill Garrett, of Bristol, Trisha (Mike) Clark, of Langhorn, Bob (Shannon) Garrett, of Carlisle, Alyssa Keller, of Mill Hall, and Morgan (Jalen) Gerth, of Oswego, NY; maternal grandparents, Cindra (Joe) Tirado, of Jersey Shore and Rodney Anderson, of West Virginia; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Crossroads Church, 1454 S. Rt. 44 Hwy., Jersey Shore. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. Sunday until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

