Williamsport — Lloydanna Whilma (Calvert) Fluman, was reunited with departed loved ones at the gates of heaven on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late Lon M. Fluman, Sr., and was only a few months away from celebrating her 104th birthday.

Lloydanna was born December 1, 1918, in Williamsport, during the height of the Great Influenza Epidemic, which took her father Lloyd Wheeland Calvert shortly after her birth. She was raised by her mother, the late Ellen Esther (Pittenger) Calvert Laylon, and her second loving father, the late Clifford W. “Kelse” Laylon.

Lloydanna took great pride in being a homemaker throughout her life, often sharing her beautician skills with friends and neighbors. She loved gardening, puzzles, playing cards, and games. Lloydanna enjoyed going on day trips to yard sales and ending the day with ice cream.

She excelled at baking pies and cooking the trout her husband brought home. A natural artist, she was talented in drawing, painting, and sewing, often selling her work at craft shows.

Lloydanna attended Oak Grove Christian & Missionary Alliance Church for over 90 years. It was here she started her foundation of faith, praying for guidance and comfort with the Lord daily throughout her entire life. She was actively involved in the church, teaching Sunday school, attending prayer meetings, and singing and playing religious hymns on the piano. Lloydanna studied her Bible daily, knowing the verses and applying them to her everyday life.

Lloydanna loved reading to her children and grandchildren. Given her age, her memory was iconic. She would read or recite poetry from memory and was the prolific taker of family pictures and record keeping.

Surviving are two sisters, Doris Neidig and Norma Lee Gearhart; one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Wentzel (Ernest) of Williamsport; one daughter-in-law, Mary Lou (Burkhart) Fluman, of Dover, Delaware; six grandchildren, Lon Fluman, III (Dawn) of Townsend, Delaware, Daniel Fluman (Caroline), of Harrington, Delaware, Roxanne Dunlop (Mike) of Dover, Delaware, Lonna Wentzel-Engel (Jon) of Williamsport; Ernest, Jr., of Williamsport, and Michael Wentzel (Jamie) of Williamsport. She also leaves behind fifteen great grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends, including her loving nephew and his wife, Glen and Barbara Laylon, nephew Carl David Sechrist, and dear friend Vicki Farr.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Lon M. Fluman, Jr.; seven sisters, Bernice Smith, Millicent Fowler, Florence Fluman, Ellen Winters, Helen Fisher, Grace Laylon, and Joan Sandell; three brothers, Roy Michael Laylon, Fred Laylon, and Glen M. Laylon, and her companion, Elwood “Skip” Farr.

A graveside service to honor Lloydanna’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 28 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lloydanna’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Lloydanna’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

