Garden View, Pa. — Lloyd Elmer "Jack" Furman went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

He began life on July 19, 1923 in a log house on Job's Run near Linden. His family later moved to Mahaffey Lane in Garden View in 1930, where he lived the remainder of his life. He left farming to serve in the U.S. Army during WW II and after being honorably discharged returned to farming for a few years. Until retirement, the majority of his working days were spent at Avco Lycoming where he also proudly served as a Union Steward during much of his time there. He also worked for Lundy Construction and the Pennsylvania Railroad.

After leaving farming, he eloped with Norma Jean (Koch) in Hagerstown, Maryland on April 25, 1949. They returned to Mahaffey Lane to begin their 73 years of married life together. They continued to live lives committed to the Lord and to each other until his passing. Both he and Norma were long-standing members of Trinity United Methodist Church until its recent closing. Aside from faithful worship, he served on various committees.

After retirement from Avco Lycoming, he filled his life with hunting, planting flowers, decorating for Christmas, and hosting family meals. He was a hard worker, a provider, and protector for his family, but also loved to play. A keen card player, he was always competitive.

Aside from His Lord, above all else he treasured his family. He gave everything for his children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved attending their sporting events, graduations, and performances. His smile, laughter, and humor were contagious, even in his final days at UPMC Williamsport and the Williamsport Home.

In addition to his loving wife, Jack leaves four children, Pauline Schreck (Carl), Lloyd Furman (Susan), Max Furman (Kathy), and Janice Graybill. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Albert Charles "Chuck" Graybill III. His grandchildren, Andrea, Jennifer (Richard), Tiffani (Chris), Jaclyn, Jeremy (Mel), Max Jr. (Jodi), Jason (Ashley), Elizabeth and great-grandchildren, Madison, Serena, Joseph, Kailee, Caiden, Jaelynn, Kyler, Kaelyn, Braeden, Jaxon, Emma, Ayla, Zoe, Trace, Gage, Lincoln, Catie, and Charlotte who became the light of his life.

His life will be honored by receiving friends on Tuesday, January 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Antes Fort UM Church, 4th and Main Streets, Antes Fort on Wednesday, January 11 at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Friends will also be received an hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, The Samaritan’s Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, N.C., 28607, or your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made on Lloyd’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

