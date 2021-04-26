Mifflinburg -- Lloyd Eckert Livingston, 86, formerly of Mifflinburg, died in Maryland on January 1, 2021.

He was born on April 30, 1934 in Frackville and was the son of the late George and Marie Livingston. Lloyd graduated from Bloomsburg University and attended Penn State University, North Carolina State University, Temple University and Lehigh University. He worked in schools in Bucks and Montgomery County until his retirement in 1996. Lloyd was an Emeritus member of the Delaware Valley School Business Association and a Registered School Business Official (R.S.B.O.). Lloyd was a Korean War Veteran and member of the American Legion Post 242 in Quakertown.

Lloyd, loving husband of Carol A. Livingston, surviving spouse, celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in December. Lloyd is survived by his three children; Mark Livingston, spouse Julia of Lancaster, Andrew Livingston, spouse Nicole of Millersville, Maryland and Holly Freedlander, spouse Chris of McLean, Virginia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Amanda and Carolyn Livingston, Kate and Ryan Livingston and Cassandra, Cayla and Christian Freedlander. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Jean Sanden and Sara Mae Maxson.

Having touched all the bases, Lloyd is now waved home. Godspeed Lloyd, we will see you on the other side.

The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

