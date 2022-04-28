Williamsport -- Lloyd Brooks, Sr., 76, of S. Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

He was married on January 23, 1980 to the former Ethel Mae (Pearson), who survives, and they have shared 42 years as husband and wife.

Lloyd was born on December 28, 1945 in Nashville, Tennessee and was the son of the late Mayron and Ruth Marie (Riley) Brooks. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps and served two enlistments during the Vietnam War. He had worked for the prison system for 35 years, with the last being Allenwood, where he retired from. He had attended both Ebenezer and Shiloh Baptist Churches. Lloyd was a member of the Elks, 40 & 8 S.O.L. Club, Masonic Lodge, Marine Corps League and Post 1 of the American Legion. He coached T-Ball for Maynard Little League and was involved and volunteered in numerous charitable organizations such as Toys for Tots and Nurses Training. He enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play sports and he was well known and loved by many.

In addition to his wife Ethel, he is survived by one son; Lloyd Brooks, Jr. (Julie) of Easton, one daughter; Ebony M. Brooks of S. Williamsport, one step-son; Andre P. Briscoe of San Francisco, Calif., one step-daughter; Taanasa L. Alfred of S. Williamsport, three grandchildren; Vanessa Paniagua, Carlos Paniagua and Mikaila Rae Brooks, one step-grandson; Tyler Cole, two great-grandchildren; Miguel Francis West and Isaac K. Crowder, sister-in-law; Thelma J. Pearson of Williamsport and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother and father; he was preceded in death by three sisters; Alice Brooks Armstrong, Louise Smith and Ruth Brooks Bailey, three brothers; William Brooks, Mayron Brooks, Jr., and John “J.W.” Watt Brooks, one niece; Deborah D. Ford, one great niece; Latasha M. Ford and one great nephew; Gerald “Caleb” Brooks, II.

There will be a public viewing held 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Love Unlimited Ministries, 734 W. 4th St., Williamsport, where the Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots or Nurse Training.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com

