Laporte -- Lisa M. Smith, 57, of Laporte, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home.

Lisa was born January 24, 1964 in Bristol, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Richard E. and the late Marianne M. (Hampton) Smith.

Lisa enjoyed traveling, taking long car rides and playing trivia. Many people may know Lisa from working as a chef at The Bar Tavern of Eagles Mere.

She is survived by her husband: Daniel L. Geist; two daughters, Sara R. (Steve) Smith of Sarasota, Florida, Heather M. Geist of Philadelphia; two sons, Kristian M. (Domonica) Geist of Newark Valley, N.Y., Jesse I. Geist of Orlando, Florida; a sister, 5 brothers, six grandchildren and by a daughter in-law, Debbie Geist, of Laporte.

In addition to her parents, Lisa was predeceased by a son, Daniel J. Geist on January 13, 2007.

Lisa’s funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Lisa’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Laporte Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 31 Laporte, PA 18626.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

