Williamsport, Pa. — Lisa J. Lepley, 55, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Born February 18, 1968 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Charles and Linda (Hoffman) Hess of Cogan Station.

Lisa was a proud 1986 graduate of Williamsport High School. After high school, she continued her education at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Lisa's hard work and dedication led her to a successful and fulfilling 38-year career as a medical billing specialist with Novitas Solutions.

Lisa was an avid sports enthusiast with a particular love for the New York Yankees and Penn State football. She also enjoyed swimming, spending countless hours at the pool with her loved ones. She was not afraid to speak up for those she loved and her kind and generous spirit touched the lives of many.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her fiancé and companion of 30 years, Kevin Seewald; a step-son Adam Seewald (Suggeidy); two siblings, Michelle Cunningham (Daryl) of North Carolina and Ryan Hess (Amanda) of Williamsport; three nephews, Caleb (Breahna), Chace, and Lance; a niece, Chelsey; great-nephew, Hudson, and many other loving extended family members.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701 or LAPS, 630 Wildwood Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

