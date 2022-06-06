Muncy — Lisa Faye Cox, 59, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 3, 1963 in Williamsport, she is the daughter of the late William and Luella (Hoover) Cox.

Lisa loved traveling, going to local dog shows, her family, and her pets. She adored all animals, especially bulldogs. She was a loving and a giving person. She was employed for many years at crisis intervention, Lycoming/Clinton County joinder program.

She is survived by two brothers, Steve Falls and Raymond C. (Linda) Falls, Jr. both of Muncy; a sister, Mary L. Falls of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Donna M. Richardson of Groveland, Florida; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Zac Sanchez officiating. Friends may call from 1 - 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In Lisa's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or MidAtlantic Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 155, Belmar, NJ 07719.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

