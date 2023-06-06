Lock Haven, Pa. — Linn H. Knarr, 94, of 335 Katy-did Ln., Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

Born on June 27, 1928 in Lamar, he was the son of the late W. Huston and Elizabeth M. Linn Knarr.

Linn was a 1946 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy L. Knarr, in 2007, and second wife, Marie M. Knarr, in 2016.

Linn was a wholesale auto parts salesman for Economy Auto Parts, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of the Lamar United Methodist Church.

Linn was Past-President of Bald Eagle Nittany School District, Past-President of the Clinton County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, and Past-President of Nittany Valley Fire Company where he was also a charter member and last surviving member.

Surviving is his son, Kevin (Amy) Knarr; a step-son: Edward R. Russell; two step-daughters: Gail Russell Lucas and Sherri (Arn) Russell Best; a very special niece, Mary Ellen Miller; a cousin, Amanda Hoy and her children, Corrin and Bella Hoy; four grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; one great granddaughter; several step great grandchildren; and his longtime, good friend and current roommate at Susque View, Bob Shady.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra L. Cestello, who passed away in February 2017, and his step-son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Gail Russell, Jr. in 2015.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

His family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation for the amazing care Linn received from the staff at Susque View Home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.



