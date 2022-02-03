Williamsport -- Lindsay N. Campbell, 81, of Williamsport died Monday, January 31, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born February 12, 1940 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Roland H. and Wanda A. Getgen Gottschall.

Lindsay was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked as a registered nurse at the Williamsport Hospital and local Dr. offices and nursing homes. Lindsay was a member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church where she was active in various church ministries. She enjoyed Bible study fellowship, traveling to the beach and was an avid reader.

Surviving is her son Jeff Campbell of Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryon Campbell and a son Greg Campbell.

A memorial service to honor the life of Lindsay will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 9 at St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church, 1427 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with Pastor Ann Runnels officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

