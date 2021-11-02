Muncy -- Linda S. Bogart, 73, of Muncy died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 7, 1948, in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Warren T. Hall and Fannie E. (Hymes) Leiphart. She and her husband, David H. Bogart, celebrated 15 years of marriage on June 24, 2021.

Linda was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed watching eagles and bears in their natural habitat, and above all, spending time with her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Stan J. (Leslie) Swartz of Hughesville; three grandchildren, Ethan M. (Brianna) Swartz, Wyatt D. (Brennan Ryder) Swartz, and Levi A. Swartz; and three great-grandchildren, Paisley M. Swartz, Jace M. Swartz, and Waylon J. Swartz.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes there will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Bogart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



