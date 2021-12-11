Williamsport -- Linda R. DeSeau, 70, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport surrounded by family.

Surviving is her loving husband of 30 years, Leo Louis "Lou" DeSeau.

Born Jan. 30, 1951 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Robert B. and Betty L. (Willets) Fry.

Linda was an active church member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Linda had a big heart and loved helping others. Most of all she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four daughters, LeAnn Kepner (Darrell) of Muncy, Brandy R. Plocinski (Chris) of Montoursville, Amy L. Stugart (Shane) of Muncy, Barbara J. Gehr (Brady) of Hughesville; nine grandchildren, Page (Tawney), D.J. (Erin), Joshua (Tessa), Tyler (Makenzie), Nicholas (Jesse), Haley (Trey), Lyndsi, Christian and Trynaty; seven great-grandchildren Carly, McKenna, Aubrey, Riley, Finley, Aria and Leo; two brothers, Russel Fry of Williamsport and Gary Fry (Catherine) Florida; and a sister, Debra Delker (Doug) of Muncy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Megan Kepner and a brother, Robert Fry.

A memorial service to honor the life of Linda will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Brian D. Vasey officiating. We ask that you please wear a face covering.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



