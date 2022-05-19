Williamsport -- Linda Mavilla passed away on May 8, 2022.

She was born on March 7, 1961 to James and Elizabeth Snyder, who preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by a son, a brother, and three sisters.

There will be a celebration of Linda's life on June 15, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Faith Wesleyan Church on Tucker Street, Williamsport.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Mavilla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.