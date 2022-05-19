mavilla obit

Williamsport -- Linda Mavilla passed away on May 8, 2022.

She was born on March 7, 1961 to James and Elizabeth Snyder, who preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by a son, a brother, and three sisters.

There will be a celebration of Linda's life on June 15, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Faith Wesleyan Church on Tucker Street, Williamsport.

