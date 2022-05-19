Williamsport -- Linda Mavilla passed away on May 8, 2022.
She was born on March 7, 1961 to James and Elizabeth Snyder, who preceded her in death.
Linda is survived by a son, a brother, and three sisters.
There will be a celebration of Linda's life on June 15, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Faith Wesleyan Church on Tucker Street, Williamsport.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Mavilla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!