Unityville -- Linda Marie (Teeter) Berggren, age 60, of Unityville passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Linda was a resident of her home in Unityville for the past 20 years.

She was born December 23, 1959 in Newport, R.I., a daughter of Mary Gwendolyn (Stephens) Swartz of Muncy and the late Edward William Teeter.

On August 4, 2001, Linda married her loving husband, Kenneth R. Berggren at Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Linda’s calling to care for elderly individuals was something she truly loved and excelled at. She was last employed as a local independent care giver for several individuals and previously worked at Muncy Hospital as a certified nursing assistant/care giver. Linda spent countless hours tending to her beautiful flowers and gardens as well as caring for her beloved dog, Gabby. Her grandchildren, Lilly and Alex, were the wonders of her life.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 19 years, Kenneth R. Berggren, her mother, Mary Gwen (Stephens) Swartz of Muncy, a son, Jason E. Huff of Bloomsburg, two grandchildren, Lillian and Alexander, four sisters, Yvonne Houser of Muncy, Patricia McClosky of Hughesville, Brenda Knapp of Montgomery, Laura Swartz of Englewood, Fla., and a brother, James Teeter of Palmetto, Fla.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Edward Teeter.

A graveside celebration of life service will be held at the Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name are suggested to The ALS Association, 321 Norristown RD #260 in Ambler Pennsylvania 19002 or at ALSPhiladelphia.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Inc., Hughesville, Pa.

