Milton -- Linda M. Squier, 78, of Milton, formerly of New Columbia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been residing.

Born July 20, 1942 in Selinsgrove, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Arlene (Weirick) Engle, and the late Harry Snook.

Linda attended Milton High School and was part of the class of 1961. She worked at Moore Business Forms for many years and the JPM Company, both in Lewisburg.

She loved Country music and liked to go line dancing.

She is survived her one daughter and son-in-law: Vicky Starks and her husband Barry, of New Columbia; two sons: Tony Brown, of Mifflinburg, and Ricky Brown, of Lewisburg; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister: Paula English, of Florida; and two brothers: Louis Engle, of New Columbia, and Garth Engle, of Arizona.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no viewing or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.