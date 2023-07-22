Mansfield, Pa. — Linda M. Rolison, 72, of Mansfield passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is her husband, Sheldon W. Rolison.

Born March 3, 1951 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Donald C. and Eva Juanita (Smith) Snyder.

Linda was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School, and furthered her education by taking nursing classes. Her caring nature led her to a fulfilling career in healthcare, where she worked as a Recreational Aid at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center for over 20 years, and later as a home health aide at Home Instead.

Linda was a woman of faith, and a member of Sullivan State Road Baptist Church. Linda enjoyed shopping, crafting, and trips to the beach. Her most treasured memories were made during her visits to Chincoteague, Va., where she loved to watch the Wild Ponies.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons, Leland L. Baker, Jr. (Kelly), of Williamsport, and Donald C. Baker (Sheryl), of Muncy; and a daughter, Janette M. Andrews of Ohio; three step-children, Travis W. Rolison (Jenn), of North Carolina, Heather R. Wheaton (Nate) of New York, and Stuart W. Rolison (Kristine) of Texas; five grandchildren, Alexandria Day (Rutger), Hunter Baker, Madison Andrews, Tanner Baker, and Kameron Bailey; a great-grandson, Harrison Day; a brother, Michael Snyder, of Trout Run; and two sisters, April Leisey (Frank), of Richland, and Gail Snyder, of Cogan Station.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her first husband of 41 years, Leland L. "Vern" Baker, Sr. on April 5, 2011; and a sister, Donna Marshall.

A memorial service to honor the life of Linda will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Burial will be held in Sullivan State Road Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company c/o Pony Swim, 5052 Deep Hole Road Chincoteague, VA 23336.

Online condolences may be made on Linda’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

