Allenwood, Pa. — Linda M. King, 64, of Allenwood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 21, 1958 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Lois (McCollum) Hill. On June 30, 2007, she married Larry L. King and together they celebrated 15 years of marriage.

Linda was a homemaker her whole life, and was a great cook and housecleaner. She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her husband, Larry, she is survived by one son: Michael W. Applegate and his wife Katherine, of Watsontown; two grandchildren: Levi M. Applegate and his companion Autumn Hollenbach, of Watsontown, and Bryan Applegate of Pittsburgh; one great-granddaughter: Brylynn Applegate; a sister-in-law: Virginia Hill, of Montgomery; nephew: Chad Hill, of Montgomery; and her beloved pet, Zeus.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lee Applegate, Jr., and a brother, Donald H. Hill, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

