Williamsport -- Surrounded by her family, Linda Leigh, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021 following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

A lifelong resident of Williamsport, the former Linda Staib is a graduate of St. Joseph's High School and Gwynedd-Mercy College who went on to enjoy a satisfying career as a medical secretary. In 1967, she married the love of her life, Jim Leigh, also of Williamsport. Until the day Linda passed, she and Jim were happy and inseparable. Together they had three children, all of whom were raised with kindness, patience and love.

Linda liked to knit, sew and quilt. She gifted uniquely crafted hats, gloves, sweaters, scarves and socks to family and friends. She enjoyed evenings out as well as entertaining friends in her home. Each summer for many years, she would vacation with her family in Ocean City, New Jersey, where she would relax contently on the beach. Back in Williamsport, she was a longstanding and devoted member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Always smiling, curious, gracious and giving, Linda was virtually impossible to dislike, and no one who knew her will ever forget her. She appreciated life's simple pleasures and passed from this world beloved by many.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Louis "Bud" and Viola Staib and brother Dick Staib. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, Jim; brother, Ken Staib; children Christopher Leigh, Kelly Gartner and Darrin Leigh; and grandchildren Mitchell and Layla Gartner.

Linda's family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at the Williamsport Home for the care they provided for Linda during the final months of her life.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to The Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Linda will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Brian F. Van Fossen officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

