Muncy, Pa. — Linda L. Palmatier, 72, of Muncy died Thursday, February 24, 2023 at Williamsport South.

Born July 22, 1950 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Marie (Starr) Stover. On January 3, 1971, she married Edward L. Palmatier. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage before his death July 21, 2009.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of Montgomery High School. She worked at the former Carey-McFalls, now Springs, before becoming a stay-at-home mother. After raising her children Linda worked at the Mustard Seed, Pennsdale, for many years until it closed.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Pennsdale, where she served as the Sunday School leader and organized the church plays. Linda was a member of the Muncy Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Linda enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports. She was an avid Disney lover and enjoyed visiting the theme park with her family.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Dawn Palmatier, of Muncy; a daughter and significant other, Tracy Yerg and Ken Snyder, of Hughesville; two brothers and a sister-in-law, John Stover, of Watsontown and Joe and Patty Stover of N.C.; two sisters, Rose Rishel, of Picture Rocks and Katherine Hessler, of Elimsport; and four grandchildren, Nicholas Palmatier and girlfriend, Rebecca Dgien, Nathan Palmatier and fiancé, Kaitlyn Copeland, Kilee Yerg and boyfriend Jason Stringfellow, and Katie Yerg.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Tammy Seyler, officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church, 658 Village Rd., Pennsdale, PA 17756 or to the Muncy Township Volunteer Fire Company, 261 Village Rd., Pennsdale, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Palmatier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.