Watsontown — Linda L. Manley, 77, of Watsontown passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 20, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 10, 1945 in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Robert G. Rager, Sr. and Grace R. (Welliver) Rager. She was married to James R. Manley on September 16, 1963 and they celebrated 50 years of marriage until his death on May 3, 2014.

She retired from the All American Truck Stop, Milton and had attended Milton Area High School. Earlier in life she had worked at Lear Company in Northumberland, Philco/Ford in Watsontown, and Montgomery Mills.

She was a member of Rock Run Church in Muncy Valley; a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and VFW Posts in Milton; and a member and past Madam President of the Milton Eagles. She enjoyed bowling, playing darts and shuffle-board at the Eagles, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is her daughter, Grace R. Werner and her husband Richard C. Werner of Watsontown; two grandchildren: Jesse L. Williams and his wife Lindsay and Stacey R. Jones and her husband Chris; five great-grandchildren: Garrett, Gabriella, and Laurel Williams and Christopher and Katherine Jones; and a sister, Olga M. Persull and her husband Larry of Watsontown.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a son, Glenn Manley, who died at birth on June 10, 1966 and five brothers: Larry Lee, Robert G. Jr., Warfield M., Donald O., and Terry E. Rager, Sr.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m., with her pastor, Rev. James Bechtel, officiating. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery, rural Watsontown.

​In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to Rock Run Church, PO Box 58, Muncy Valley, Pa 17758.

