Jersey Shore — Linda L. Lehman, 69, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born June 11, 1953 in Williamsport, she was a daughter to Dewey Hamilton and the former Helen Stewart.

Linda was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring, and watching deer and hummingbirds from her living room. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Robert) Hill of Jersey Shore, Melissa Lehman (Derek Weidler) of Linden and Verus "Bud" (Lesli) Lehman of Woolrich; grandchildren, Jordan Lovell, Madison Lehman, Daltin Hill, Lilian Gansell, Kylee Hill, Elias Lehman, Logan Davy, Eliot Weidler, Dawson Lehman and Marlee Lehman; brothers, Dewey, David and Robert Hamilton; sisters, Susan (Bill) Hamilton and Bonnie Rice; and her dear cat, Baby Girl.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Woodward Township (Emery) Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker will officiate.

