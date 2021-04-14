Cogan Station -- Linda L. Grimes, 73, of Cogan Station passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport with family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Daniel A. Grimes on November 4, 2020.

Born February 25, 1948 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Stine) Freezer.

Linda provided care and assistance for others through private care nursing. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Skip Bo, drinking coffee and being a “Nan” to her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Wendy Howard of South Williamsport and Danielle Bardin (Zachary) of New Oxford; grandchildren, Amanda Rennicks (Lowell), Chris Girven, Lance Howard, Anthony Fivek, Zane Newcomer, Breona Newcomer, and Jayden Rinehart; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Emmberlee, Bella, and one on the way; siblings, Sherry Nork, Beverly Nagle, Butch, Gary, Jeff, Mark, and Matt Freezer; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.