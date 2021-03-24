Pennsdale -- Linda L. Fry, 73, of Pennsdale, formerly of Rhode Island, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family and “fur babies.”

She was born January 31, 1948 in Centerville, R.I., the daughter of the late William and Graziella (LeBrun) Goodier.

She was the wife of George W. Fry, also of Pennsdale, for almost 43 years; mother to Lisa (Chuck) Kreamer, Lori (Kris) Harman, Brett Fry, and Jeff (Cheryl) Tabele; “Meme” to Chad Pierce, McKenzie El-liftawi-Petrarca, Seirra Harman and Kendra Harman; and a Great-Meme of two.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services and the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or UPMC Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or www.susquehannahealth.org.

