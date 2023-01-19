Williamsport, Pa. — Linda Kay Mayers went to be with her loving Lord and Savior surrounded by her family, friends, and pastors at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born Sept. 2, 1948 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Crawford and Mary Yarrison.

She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Gary Mayers, on March 12, 1966, and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage together.

Linda was a Navy wife who selflessly sacrificed and endured long months of separation during her first years of marriage. Again, she held the family together during another time apart, during the Gulf War.

For all those who knew her, they could instantly see the love of Christ in her life, an amazing woman of faith, a loving and nurturing mother to her 4 children, Michele (Jim), Lisa (John), Jeffrey (Amy), and Daniel. She sacrificed to stay home and create a home filled with love. She also rejoiced at the births of her five grandchildren, Seth, Alyssa, Taylor, Lexi, and McKenna and six great-grandchildren, Maxum, Mila, Vera, Cade, Ava, and Lawson. She built precious memories with all of them, holding tea parties, and even making tents out of kitchen chairs and blankets. She was truly young at heart.

In 2010 with the grace of God, she set a courageous example for all of us to follow as she battled, and was granted a miracle from God, as she won her battle with brain cancer. She was also blessed by having an incredible Neuro-Oncologist Dr. Michael Glantz at the Hershey Medical Center. Sadly, it returned 12 years later at the end of September 2022, and once again she demonstrated amazing courage in her final battle on earth. However, this time her Heavenly Father called her home, leaving a void here on earth that can never be replaced.

In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her mother and sister, Lori. She was predeceased by her father and her sister, Janice.

A funeral service to honor the life of Linda will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Williamsport Assembly of God, 1230 Sherman St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Williamsport Assembly of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to a charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Linda’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.