Linden, Pa. — Linda K. Hedgcock, 69, of Linden passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gary D. Hedgcock, on July 25, 2017.
Born Aug. 31, 1953 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd J. and Ruth M. (Liddick) Smith.
Linda was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She worked part-time at the former A.C. Moore and enjoyed crafting, especially knitting and crocheting. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and wonderful homemaker.
Surviving is a son, Luke W. Hedgcock (Rachel), of Nanticoke; a grandson, Bryce Hedgcock, of Williamsport; and a sister-in-law, Dixie L. Haldeman (Duane), of Williamsport.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to a charity of donor’s choice.
