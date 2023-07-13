Linden, Pa. — Linda K. Hedgcock, 69, of Linden passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gary D. Hedgcock, on July 25, 2017.

Born Aug. 31, 1953 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd J. and Ruth M. (Liddick) Smith.

Linda was a graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She worked part-time at the former A.C. Moore and enjoyed crafting, especially knitting and crocheting. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and wonderful homemaker.

Surviving is a son, Luke W. Hedgcock (Rachel), of Nanticoke; a grandson, Bryce Hedgcock, of Williamsport; and a sister-in-law, Dixie L. Haldeman (Duane), of Williamsport.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to a charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made on Linda’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.