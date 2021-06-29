Williamsport -- Linda J. Craven, 62, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born December 2, 1958, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Frances June (Foley) Tressler of Williamsport and the late Theodore Tressler.

Linda attended Williamsport Area High School and formerly worked at McDonald’s and was a babysitter. Linda attended Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed crocheting.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two brothers John E. Craven (Donita) of South Williamsport and James E. Craven (Nancy) of Wichita, Kansas; three sisters Dianne L. Ferguson (Scott) of Williamsport, Molly A. Mann of Muncy, and Elizabeth A. Gerber of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother Jefferary T. Craven (Carolyn).

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

