Linden, Pa. — Linda Faye Beck, 75, of Linden died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her home.

Born Feb. 17, 1948 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late James D. and Faye S. (Pittenger) Beck.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and worked in the cafeteria for many years before retirement. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three brothers, Dennis E. Beck (Debbie), of Linden, Ronald J. Beck (Donna), of Cogan Station, and James D. Beck Jr. (Chris), of North Carolina; two sisters, Sandra L. Beck, of Linden, and Beverly A. Lentz (David), of Linden; and a sister-in-law, Ann, of Linden. Linda was also a beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy A. Beck; and a sister, Donna L. Beck.

A memorial service to honor the life of Linda will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2055 State Route 973 W, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Linda’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.