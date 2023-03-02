Jersey Shore, Pa. — Linda F. Hughes, 69, of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Richard C. Hughes.

Born October 15, 1953 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Clifton L. and Nancy C. (Mattern) Cohick.

Linda was a 1971 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. Linda was a homemaker and took pleasure in the simple things in life such as canning, baking, and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed crafts, gardening, and crossword puzzles.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Tania L. Myers (Shawn A.) of Williamsport and Kristie J. Hughes of Jersey Shore; two brothers Wayne Cohick and Richard Cohick (Denise) both of Jersey Shore; two sisters, Sherry Fryer (Robert) of Jersey Shore and Cindy Long (Jack) of Trout Run; a step grandson Tyler Myers, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Roger Cohick and a step grandson Cody Myers.

A private graveside service will be in Woodward Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity on one's choice.

Online condolences may be made on Linda’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.