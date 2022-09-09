Williamsport — Linda Carol Thomas Schwab, 73, of Orlando, Florida, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Advent Health Hospice Care in Orlando.

Born August 28, 1949 in Anchorage, Alaska, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Donna (Hughes) Thomas.

Linda’s home was open to everyone, and her hospitality made them feel important. She was the most loving, compassionate, understanding, family-orientated woman and one of the most beautiful souls one could ever meet. She was an accomplished seamstress who took pride in creating and designing clothing and baby items for her family and friends. In her later years, she established an embroidery business and was able to further her passion for sewing and creating. Linda loved to bake and shared her love of the kitchen with her family. Her greatest passion was loving and enjoying her family. Linda was a member of the Summit Church, Orlando.

Linda is survived by two sons, Chad (Dana) and Richard (Jennifer) Schwab both of Perry, Florida; two daughters, Rebecca (Troy) Talpas of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Abbie (Mark) Batia of Orlando, Florida; two sisters, Toni (Alan) McCracken of Baltimore, Maryland and Cathy (Philip) Hasskarl of Boston, MA; Rodney Schwab of Perry, Florida; 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Linda is predeceased by a brother, William Thomas.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m. in Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Schwab as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

