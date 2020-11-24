Jersey Shore -- Linda Bly Yorks, 66, of Jersey Shore passed away surrounded by family Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is her loving husband of 39 years, Jeffry Yorks.

Born January 18, 1954 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of the late George and Edith (Williams) Carter.

Linda was a 1971 graduate of Williamsport High School from the old High School building, which she was always proud to tell others. She was employed by LL Stearns and Sons, Liberty Mutual, and retired from Jersey Shore Block Co. as the office manager.

Linda was an active member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church where she helped out however she could. She was a STEP volunteer, serving in many capacities with the Meals on Wheels, Santa’s Seniors, Tax-Aide and the Vegetable Voucher programs.

She enjoyed camping with the club, reading, puzzles, word games, plastic canvas hand crafts and watching baseball. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Linda will always be remembered for her quick wit and being a caring and compassionate person.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Jason and Cathy Yorks of Jersey Shore; a daughter Jamey and Scott Williams of Williamsport; six granddaughters who were the light of her life, Sarah, Lydia and Hannah Yorks and Bronwyn, Alison and Gwyneth Williams; four siblings, Joseph and Pat Carter, Jennette Mitchell, Roseanne Engel, and Phil and Karin Carter; mother-in-law, Isabel Mantle Yorks, numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Harry Carter and a sister, Sandra Komonczi.

A funeral service to honor the life of Linda will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25 at South Williamsport United Methodist Church, with her pastor the Rev. Mark Brumbach officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at church. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to South Williamsport U.M.C., 409 Main St., South Williamsport, PA 17702 or Jersey Shore Public Library, 110 Oliver St. Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made under Linda’s memorial page at www. SandersMortuary.com.