Watsontown -- Linda Ann Reynolds, 75, of Watsontown passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at her home.

Born October 1, 1946 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mildred (Keiser) Page. She was married to Francis “Peanie” Reynolds for 25 years until his passing in 1988.

​Linda was a member of Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Watsontown. She loved her church, cardinals, hummingbirds, and going on country rides. She enjoyed watching birds and wildlife, mowing grass, and watching her favorite soap operas. She also enjoyed hunting with her nephew, Tony Reynolds.

She had a strong passion for cooking and taking care of people, most recently helping and taking care of Ruby Reese.

She is survived by her two daughters: Debra Ann Wagner and her fiancée Robert W. Hollenbach, of Watsontown, and Crystale Lea Scholl and her husband Gary G., of Milton; three grandchildren: Chasity D. Harmon, Roberta Jo Wagner, and Cyrus Kelly Turner; one great-granddaughter: Saige Rene Turner; one great-grandson: Doran Harmon; several nephews; and one brother: Ed Page, of Oklahoma.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, was her brother, Jim Page.

Family and friends and invited to a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Michael Reece, officiating. Burial will follow in Follmer Lutheran Cemetery, Milton.

Memorial donations may be made to Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

