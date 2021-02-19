Dushore -- Linda A. Tourscher, 79, of Dushore went home to be with her Lord and Savior, and be reunited with her husband Jerry, on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Born July 22, 1941 in Sayre, she was a daughter of the late Ivan J. and Anna B. (Buckley) Manahan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jairus E. “Jerry” Tourscher, Sr., on September 11, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Jairus E. “Shorty” Tourscher, Jr. of Dushore; three daughters, Debra J. Robinson of Evergreen, Carol A. (Terrence) Rogan of Dushore, and Anita L. (Richie) Keiser of Milton; seven grandchildren, Jill (Charles) Deubler, Jacob Robinson, Michael Rogan, Shawn (Katelyn) Rogan, Christian (fiancé Daniella) Rogan, Ryan Keiser, and Shannon Keiser; three great-grandchildren, Colton, Kaylee, and Leela; two sisters, Marie Traver and Barb Cummings; two brothers, Robert and Donald Manahan; two close sisters-in-law, Jean (Lewis) Hope and June Manahan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by a son-in law, LeRoy Robinson; and five brothers, James, Leonard, Richard, Howard, and Gerald Manahan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at St. Basil’s Catholic Church, Dushore, with her pastor, Rev. Thomas Major presiding. Burial will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery. You may also view the Funeral Mass remotely on St. Basil’s Church Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dushore Fire Company, PO Box 517, Dushore, PA 18614 or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.