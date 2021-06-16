Lincoln Moon Chapman, 14 months, of Jersey Shore, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 15, 2020 in Danville and was the son of Gannon W. and Kaitlyn N. (Bubb) Chapman.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one brother; Isaac P. Chapman, maternal grandparents; Danny and Susan Conway of Mill Hall, paternal grandparents; Patrick and Teri Ward of Jersey Shore, Great-grandmothers Judith Frazier of Lock Haven and Alice Dolan of Rote; Zane and Karen Chapman of Lock Haven and Lincoln’s home health nurse; Karen Grieco. He was preceded in death by great grandfathers, John Frazier and Edward Dolan.

A celebration of life service will be held, June 22, 2021, at Sacred Oak Vista, 2073 Seely Run Rd, Jersey Shore, PA 17740. The family will receive guests there from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

To Send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Lincoln Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



