Williamsport, Pa. — Lily M. Waldman, 93, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on December 4, 2022.

She was born on July 3, 1929, a daughter to the late Domenic J. & Eugenia M. (Rinaldi) Sammarco.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and graduated from St. Joseph High School, class of 1947.

She worked as an executive secretary for E. Keeler as well as a secretary for GTE Sylvania. She was a member of the Benedictine Oblates affiliated with St. Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe, a promoter of the Miraculous Medal Association of Philadelphia, and a member of the Christian Women’s Society.

Lily married her husband, William C. Waldman, Jr., on June 22, 1957, and they would go on to celebrate 65 years of happiness.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children, Martha (Joseph P.) Borraccini of Downingtown, William C. Waldman, III of Burbank, California, Mary (Brent) Jenkins of McLean, Virginia; grandchildren Joseph W. Borraccini, William, Brent, Elena, and Annamarie Jenkins; and sister Helen Sammarco of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Santo Sammarco and Menotti Sammarco, and sister Virginia Guravage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W 4th St., Williamsport on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to services in the church portico.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests masses be offered in Lily’s name.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

