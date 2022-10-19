Williamsport — Lillian R. Simpson, 91, of Williamsport passed peacefully Monday, October 17, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center surrounded by her family.

Born July 11, 1931 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Mabel (Ziefle) Roller.

Lillian was a 1950 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She was a member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church.

Lillian married the love of her life, LeRoy E. Simpson on July 7, 1951 and together they shared 58 blissful years before his passing on November 16, 2009.

Surviving are four children, Diane Anderson (Paul) of Williamsport, LuAnn Berninger (George) of Nisbet, Debra Vaughn (Jim Latini) of Quiggleville, and Joseph E. Simpson (Di) of Ruther Glen, Virginia; 10 grandchildren and many step-grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and numerous step great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; three siblings, Henry Roller of Williamsport, Dorothy Ennis of Wysox, and Martha Hummel of Cogan Station; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Spotts and Ruth Roller.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lillian’s name may be made to South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main Street, South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Online condolences may be made on Lillian’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

