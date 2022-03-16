Lewisburg -- Lillian M. Stopper of Lewisburg passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 11, 2022. Lovingly awaiting his brown eyed girl was her husband of 68 years, James H. Stopper, who died January 1, 2012.

She was born in Williamsport on February 3, 1924, a daughter of Jerry and Teresa (Casale) Cioffi.

Lillian had been employed by the State Athletic Commission, in the finance department of Williamsport Hospital, and retired as the office manager at Dept. of Environmental Resources at the State Forestry Dept.

She enjoyed dancing, crafting, walking, traveling, playing bridge, collecting recipes, writing poetry, planting flowers, canning fruits and vegetables from her garden, hosting dinner parties, and spending time with dear friends who richly blessed her life. She was a gourmet cook and baker who specialized in Italian cuisine. She was a devoted and nurturing mother who cherished time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren filled her heart with love and happiness and she was fully vested in their lives. She especially loved cheering them on at numerous athletic events. She was recently blessed with the birth of a great great granddaughter.

She was a member of the Amity Club of Williamsport. She volunteered at St. Anthony’s soup kitchen.

She exemplified kindness in her personal life and enjoyed blessing others with random acts of kindness. She was a woman of great strength and resilience as she faced and conquered many health challenges. Her kind heart and presence will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Lillian is survived by her children; Diane (David) Brown of Lewisburg, James (Diana) Stopper of Apex, N.C., grandchildren; Jimmy (Tiffany) Stopper, John Stopper, Lindsay (Justin) Pawling, Adam Brown; great grandchildren, Emma Grace (A.J.) Pitts, Luke, Nathanael, Seth and Caleb Stopper, Noah, Gabriel, Mason Leah Pawling and a great great granddaughter Avalynn Pitts.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Alfred M. Cioffi and sisters; Rita A. Border and Adeline M. “Addie” Curchoe.

The family will receive family and friends at the church on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport with the Rev. William Corcoran officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Riverwoods and Elmcroft for the compassionate care provided to their mother.

The family deeply appreciates the visits, cards, and spiritual support from the Caring Community of Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggest memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lillian Stopper to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stann Rd., Milton PA 17747. Please designate “Relief for Ukraine” in the memo section of the check.

