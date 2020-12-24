Williamsport -- Lillian M (Fantaske) (Wertz) Sinibaldi went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 and joins her beloved Peter L. Sinibaldi who preceded her in death on February 15, 1992.

Raised in Renovo, Lillian, was born on December 27, 1936 and was the youngest daughter of Joseph Fantaske and Hazel (Bartholomew) Fantaske.

On May 17, 1963 Lillian became the loving wife of Peter L. Sinibaldi at Messiah Lutheran Church in South Williamsport.

Devoted to her family, Lillian leaves behind four children, son Kurt J. Wertz who is married to Rita (Mazzante) Wertz, daughter Lisa Y. (Sinibaldi) Sherman, son Peter L. Sinibaldi, Jr, married to Kathie (Lynch) Sinibaldi, and son Pierce E. Sinibaldi.

She leaves seven dearly loved grandchildren Lindsey Allen (Adam), Melissa Wertz, Kurt Wertz Jr., Jacob Wertz, Lily Sherman, Lauren Sinibaldi, and Peter B. Sinibaldi and also two cherished great grandchildren Sofia Allen & Mila Allen.

In lieu of flowers, please consider one of the following if you wish to make a donation in Lillian’s memory. ADOA Association, an organization dear to her heart, was created to help her great granddaughter Sofia. ADOA Association is dedicated to raising awareness about and eventually finding a cure for Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy; find them at www.adoaa.org or consider donating to the Messiah Lutheran Church at 324 S. Howard Street South Williamsport, PA 17702 so that they may continue doing God’s work and spreading God’s love.

There will be a private graveside service at the family’s discretion.

Lillian will be eternally loved, and forever missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com