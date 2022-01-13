Muncy -- Lillian L. Lamper, 97, of Muncy passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at UPMC Muncy.

Born June 22, 1924 in Kane, she was the daughter of the late Earl L. and Sarah B. (Davidson) Slagle, Sr. Lillian married George D. Lamper on May 8, 1942 and celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Lillian was a formerly employed by Carey McFalls of Montoursville. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Muncy Chapter 481- past matron. She worked on the election board of Muncy Creek and served as the last president of the Women’s Democratic Club of Muncy.

Surviving is a daughter, Linda L. (Leroy) Bower of Pennsdale; a son, Dennis E. Lamper of Villages, Fla.; a brother, James L. Slagle of Tullahoma, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lillian was predeceased by a son, David E. Lamper, on June 16, 2021, 3 sisters and 1 brother.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Richard N. Robinson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran "White Church" Cemetery, Muncy, Fairfield Twp. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to the SPCA of Williamsport.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Lamper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



