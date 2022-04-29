Williamsport -- Lillian G. Fry, 97, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born April 5, 1925 in Trout Run, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Erma (Krotzer) Bower.

Lillian was a life-long, active member of the Trout Run United Methodist Church. Her greatest role in life was being a wife and mother, taking care of her home, raising her daughters and loving on her cats. She enjoyed knitting, was an excellent cook and also loved to bake. Lillian could often be found watching the Home Shopping Network channel where she would get excited to purchase any jewelry that caught her eye.

Surviving are two daughters, Janice Lusk (Dave) of Lewisburg and Phyllis DeSantis (John) of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Morris J. Fry in 1990; and a sister, Athalia Bower.

A graveside service to honor the life of Lillian will be held Wednesday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at Trout Run Cemetery, 83 Liberty Street, Trout Run.

Memorial contributions in Lillian’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Lillian’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Fry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.