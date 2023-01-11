Lock Haven, Pa. — Lewis R. Crossley, 86, of Lock Haven passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 7, 2023.
He was born July 31, 1936 in Jersey Shore, a son to Lewis G. Crossley and Cleo M. (Miller) Crossley.
Lewis was employed by C&E Containers for more than 50 years, until he retired in 2019. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Lewis loved to go camping, take car rides, TV time, spending time with his family, and his dog Boston!
Surviving is his loving wife Sally L. (Hanley) Crossley; a son, Ronald J. Miller (Gwen); four daughters, Michelle Miller (Doug), Bobbie Jo Crossley (Terry), Linda Starr (Brian), Jody Groff (Terry); eight grandchildren, Ron, Jessica, JR, Alyssa, Nichol, Austin, Caleb and Samuel; along with eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lewis R. Crossley, Jr; Step father, Herman Miller; two brothers and one sister.
In keeping with Lewis’ wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home.