Hughesville -- Lewis N. “Lew” Harman, 91, of Hughesville passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Williamsport Home.

Lewis was born October 2, 1930 in Hughesville and is the son of the late Chauncey LaRue and the late Jessie A. (Reese) Harman. He married Marian L. Nickles on February 22, 1957 and shared 64 years of marriage.

Lew was a lifelong active member of the Moreland Baptist Church. He was a farmer his entire life who was very active within the Pa. Farming Organization. Lew was a Moreland Twp. Supervisor for 4 years and a person who was always willing to help his neighbors.

He is survived by his wife: Marian L. (Nickles) Harman; three daughters, Judy A. Harman, Jane L. (Chuck) Opp, Susan M. (Ken) Youmans; two sons, David L. (Robin) Harman, and Dean W. (Jennie) Harman all of Hughesville; and by serval grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lew is predeceased by a brother, Harland E. Harman.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 13 at Moreland Baptist Church, 118 Moreland Baptist Rd., Muncy, with Lew’s son Rev. David L. Harman and Rev. David B. Guenin officiating. Burial will follow in Moreland Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at the church from 10-11 a.m.

Harman family would like to express their deep appreciation to the Williamsport Home for the great care given to Lew and his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

